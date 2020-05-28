It’s official – Matt Damon is leaving Ireland

We're so sad to see him go!

Matt Damon has finally decided to head back to the United States with his family, after spending months living in Ireland.

The Hollywood actor has been living in Dalkey since early March, as he was supposed to be filming Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie The Last Duel here.

Although filming on the movie was shut down, Matt decided to stay in Ireland with his family during the coronavirus pandemic – but sadly their time on the Emerald Isle has now come to an end.

The news was confirmed by Dalkey’s Country Bake store, where Matt had become a regular customer over the past few weeks.

The bakery posted a photo of Matt on Facebook on Wednesday, alongside the message: “Our last visit from Matt and his family for a while. Safe travels! Thanks for bringing some excitement to Dalkey during this pandemic!”

The news comes after Matt said living in Dalkey was like a “fairytale” during an interview on SPIN1038.

Matt said: “This is one of the most beautiful places we’ve ever been… it’s just absolutely gorgeous.”

“Even in the lockdown, they’re like you’ve gotta stay within 2 kilometres of your house, I mean 2 kilometres of here there’s tress and forests and woods and oceans, I can’t think of any place else you’d rather want to be in a 2 kilometre radius of.”

During Matt’s interview, he also addressed how protective the people of Dalkey have been – after a community Facebook group lamented a New York Times journalist for asking questions about him.

“I laughed so hard when I heard that,” he said. “That’s when I realised how great this place was, and how protective everybody here is, I had no idea that all this was happening kind of behind the scenes!”

Matt also revealed what was in that SuperValu bag he was carrying, in a picture of him that went viral on social media.

Matt said: “Oh actually, that bag I think we just had the towels, I was with the kids, we were taking a dip in that water there and so we had towels to dry off with so I think we just grabbed one of our SuperValu bags and stuffed it with stuff because we didn’t show up with beach bags so we were just improvising!”

