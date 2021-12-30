It looks like Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid spent Christmas in Galway this year

Rumours are rife Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid spent Christmas in Galway this year.

According to the Connacht Tribune, the couple recently enjoyed a three to four-night break at the stunning Lough Cutra Castle in the West of Ireland.

The 600-acre estate is located on the outskirts of Gort, and overlooks a 1,000 acre lake – the largest privately owned lake in Europe.

The exclusive residence has welcomed a host of famous faces over the years, including members of the British royal family – namely Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

A spokesperson for Lough Cutra Castle didn’t confirm or deny that Courteney and Johnny stayed at the castle.

In a statement, they said: “One of the reasons people come here is because of our discretion.”

The couple may have been scouting a wedding venue, as its long been rumoured they want to get married in Ireland.

Courteney and Johnny, who were introduced by mutual pal Ed Sheeran in 2013, split one year after they got engaged in 2014 – but they later rekindled their romance.

Since getting engaged, the pair have been plagued by rumours surrounding their actual wedding date.

Back in 2018, it was rumoured that Courteney and Johnny were set to wed in his native Derry – but no ceremony took place.

The following year, the Friends star appeared on The Ellen Show and explained that she and Johnny decided not to get married – and that their relationship was better than ever because of it.