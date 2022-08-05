Islanders snub Antigoni Buxton’s party after heated Love Island reunion

The Love Island season 8 reunion show was pre-filmed on Thursday night.

Some fans were confused as to why the Islanders got together so soon after the show ended, however, the episode is still reportedly set to be chock-full of drama.

According to one audience member, Casa Amor star Coco Lodge stormed off during the drama-filled reunion following a heated exchanged with Summer Botwe, which producers reportedly had to “step in” to settle.

Love Island bombshell Antigoni Buxton took it upon herself to host an after party for her fellow Islanders and some other guests at her home.

The singer hosted a DJ, a performance from Chipmunk and a good night which allegedly carried on until 2:30am.

However, Coco and her fellow Casa Amor bombshell Cheyanne Kerr snubbed the after party, as Summer and her man Josh Le Grove partied.

Also notably missing from the party were Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The remaining finalists Luca Bish, Gemma Owen, Dami Hope, Indiyah Pollack, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri also snubbed their invites.

Casa Amor bombshell Jack Keating and regular bombshell Lacey Edwards also teased that there more drama unfolded at the intense reunion, but that viewers would have to wait to find out what happened.

The Love Island reunion episode will air at 9pm on August 7 on Virgin Media Two.