Islanders shocked by surprise dumping in Love Island teaser clip

The Islanders will be shocked by a surprise dumping during Monday night’s episode of Love Island.

In a teaser clip, the Islanders receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit – and it looks like Afia and Paige could be sent home.

As they’re both currently single, the pair are both seen standing in front of the couples, but who’s safe and who could be packing their suitcase?

The clip also teased some tension between Luca and Andrew, after new boy Jacques pulls Tasha for a chat.

Over in another area of the garden, Luca asks the other Islanders, “Where’s Tasha?” and Paige answers, “With Jacques, they’re having a chit chat.”

Luca then reassures Andrew, “I don’t think you’ve got anything to worry about,” and he says, “I couldn’t care less to be honest.”

Luca says, “No, no, you do care, nah mate, I would care. I would admit I am upset,” and Andrew replies, “I am not upset.”

Luca adds: “You literally are denying facts mate, you’re shooting yourself in the foot if she hears anything you’ve said.”

How does Andrew really feel about Tasha, and what will happen when she finds out about what’s been said?

During tonight’s episode, Indiyah and Ikenna will also share their first kiss, and Amber and Dami go on their first date.

After playing a game of tennis, Amber playfully remarks about Dami’s competitive nature to which he replies: “You hate losing dont you?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Dami responds: “It’s a good thing though because then that means I wont lose you in this Villa, it’s a good thing.”

Amber asks: “So you’re wanting to keep me then?” and Dami says: “Yeah.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.