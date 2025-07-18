Ad
Islander leaves the villa in SHOCK dumping after the arrival of new Bombshell

From ITV Love Island SR12 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: LAUREN.
An islander has been sent home in a SHOCK dumping after the arrival of new Bombshell Angel at the beginning of Friday night’s episode of Love Island.

As a result of Angel picking Ty as her number one boy, Lauren was left and has now been sent home.

She and islanders were left in shock, as Harrison looked distraught.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep35 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Lauren

Before she packed up her suitcase, Lauren pulled Harrison to speak by the kitchen teary eyed and urged him to follow her home.

The footballer said he’d take the night to sleep on the decision if he’d go home or not as well…

