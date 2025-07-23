Islander DUMPED from the Villa by choice of their fellow islanders

At the beginning of Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island, an islander was DUMPED by the choice of their fellow islanders.

Last night, it was revealed that the top four favourite islanders were to choose between Billykiss and Angel to be sent home.

The public votes’ favourite boys and girls – Cach, Ty, Yas, and Toni – face a tough decision tonight.

The tension was palpable around the fire pit as Ty confessed: “Angel has come in and I’ve had an instant connection with her. It’s still very early days but it’s blossoming well. We haven’t had that much time here together…”

Yasmin then adds: “Angel hasn’t been here that long… I’m not as close with her as I am with Billykiss…”

Cach admits: “My head is very 50/50. I took a risk today kissing Toni… It didn’t clear my mind completely. I was still really confused. Obviously I don’t want Billykiss to go.”

Toni then says: “If there was a recoupling tonight instead of a dumping, who would you pick? I think that will help you make your decision here.”

Yas then delivers the group’s verdict, and says: “This decision has been really hard to make…”

The islander they decided to send home was Billykiss, who bid a tearul goodbye to everyone.

Cach then proceeded to pull her for a chat, and he said: “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know you… I think you’re really beautiful inside and out.”

He continued: “I wish you the best on the outside.”

The pair laughed at the “awkward situation” as to not “get emotional.”

Fighting back the tears, Billykiss said to him: “I think this experience has been a really good experience, and I’m grateful for everything.”

“I think everything happened the way it was supposed to happen. And I’m grateful for you.”

To which Cach replied, “Thanks. I appreciate that.”

