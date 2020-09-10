Is this the REAL reason why Kris Jenner ‘pulled the plug’ on KUWTK?

The reality show is coming to an end in 2021 - after 14 years on air

Is this the REAL reason why Kris Jenner ‘pulled the plug’ on...

Kris Jenner reportedly decided to pull the plug on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, after three of her children threatened to quit the series.

According to The Sun, the momager decided to call time on their E! series – after her daughters Kim, Kourtney and Kylie said they wanted to walk away from the programme.

A source said: “The family have been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now.”

“Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on – he’s refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it’s increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show.”

The insider continued: “Kylie is making billions of dollars through her make-up line and product endorsements – she doesn’t need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight.”

“Filming the show meant having to be in LA with her family – now is free to fly off on holiday, or follow [baby daddy] Travis Scott on his next tour.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney is said to be “glad it’s over”, after she previously made it clear that she no longer wanted to film KUWTK.

The insider added: “The only people who are upset are Khloe, and Scott Disick. Khloe’s tried to launch several spin off shows – but none of them have been as successful as KUWTK.”

“And who knows how Scott will make money now the show is being cancelled – he loves flying in private jets and being treated like an A-list star. I can’t see him flying commercial or paying his own way.”

“The ratings have been falling for ages and they’re such huge stars, they don’t need the show to make money – but ultimately it was Kim’s decision to take a break and Kylie and Kourtney’s exits that meant it ended.”

Despite reports that it was Kim, Kourtney and Kylie who pushed for the show to come to an end, a second source insisted it was a “full family decision, not made by one person”.

The news comes after Kris Jenner admitted Khloe was the most “upset” over the news during an interview with Ryan Seacrest.

