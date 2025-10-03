Is Taylor Swift’s new song Cancelled about Blake Lively?

Fans are speculating whether Taylor Swift’s new track Cancelled! – featured on her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl – is inspired by none other than Blake Lively.

The 35-year-old pop superstar explores the theme of toxic friendships in the song’s chorus, singing: “Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like ’em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers.”

Blake, 38, was once the face of Gucci Première, a fragrance from the Italian fashion house, serving as its ambassador from 2012 to 2013 – a detail fans believe may tie directly to the lyric about friends “cloaked in Gucci.”

The line “Like my whiskey sour” – may also be a nod to Blake’s canned cocktail brand, Betty Booze, which includes a bourbon-infused flavour called Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

Fans also believe the phrase “poison thorny flowers” could be a reference to Blake’s character in It Ends With Us, a florist who runs a shop named Lily Bloom’s.

The film has been mired in controversy, and is currently at the heart of Blake’s legal battle with co-star and director Justin Baldoni – which Taylor has been dragged into.

Taylor also appears to take aim with lines like: “Did you girl-boss too close to the sun?” and “Did they catch you having far too much fun? / Come with me, when they see us, they’ll run / Something wicked this way comes.”

Blake is scheduled to face Justin Baldoni in Manhattan’s US District Court in just five months over allegations of sexual harassment and defamation.

Taylor, though not a party to the case, has been subpoenaed and is yet to be deposed.

Blake previously suggested that Taylor had a significant hand in the making of It Ends With Us, going so far as to say Taylor helped with casting decisions and allowed the use of her 2020 track My Tears Ricochet on the soundtrack.

“I mean, honestly, she was with me on this experience the whole time, all throughout it, so she really lived this with me,” Blake shared during a Q&A after a screening last year. “She’s a person who shows up for you, and I’m so grateful to have that love and support.”

However, in May, Swift’s spokesperson pushed back in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying: “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film.

“She never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep added: “Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

As Taylor does not name anyone in Cancelled, fans have suggested it’s also possible that the song isn’t about a single person but about multiple people, or the idea of being cancelled in general.

While the majority of fans on Reddit believe it was inspired by Blake, others have questioned whether it’s about Brittany Mahomes or Sabrina Carpenter.

One Redditor commented: “Damn I really thought this was about Brittany Mahomes and the WAGS.”

Another wrote: “I agree with this. Likely not only Blake, but she chose to move forward with this song knowing that’s how it would be interpreted.

“I think it’s naive of people to think she and Blake are no longer friends over this lawsuit. They’ve been friends forever and seemingly are extremely close. I assume it’s about any of her friends that fall into that category.”

A third fan suggested: “I think its about Sabrina Carpenter imo. It’s about her knowing how to navigate getting canceled, and it mentions some things in specific that Sabrina has gotten canceled over recently. 🤔 I could 100% be wrong though.”