Is Khloe Kardashian moving to Boston with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian won’t be moving to Boston with Tristan Thompson, despite the fact that he’s just signed with the Celtics.

The NBA player recently signed a $19million contract with the Boston Celtics, after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2011.

Sources have since told TMZ that Khloe has no plans to move to the East Coast with Tristan, as she doesn’t want to uproot the life of their two-year-old daughter True.

However, the reality star is planning extended visits to Boston to make their long-distance relationship work.

Tristan’s move to the Boston Celtics comes just months after he finally rekindled his romance with Khloe.

The couple first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.