Irishman speaks out after being wrongly identified as man at the centre of Coldplay clip

An Irishman has been caught in the centre of the viral Coldplay clip after being wrongly accused of being caught in an intimate embrace on a ‘kiss cam’ at a Coldplay concert.

Andy Byron, who was born in Dublin and is happily married with two kids, was completely taken aback on Thursday night when his phone exploded while he and his wife were on vacation.

Internet users falsely accused him of cheating on his wife in hundreds of messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Speaking to the Sunday World this weekend, the Dublin graphic designer said: “It all started on Thursday evening.”

“I’m on annual leave at the moment and hadn’t been looking at my phone much through the day when I started getting messages on some of my friends’ WhatsApp groups asking me if I had enjoyed the Coldplay gig.”

“I didn’t know what the story was yet, but then one of my friends sent me the link that I’m sure everyone has seen by now. My name isn’t particularly common, this is the first other Andy Byron I’ve ever heard of, so obviously I found it funny,” Andy confessed.

“When I checked my LinkedIn later I saw that I was getting weird messages from people I didn’t know.”

“They were saying things like ‘you got caught bad’ and ‘you got what you deserved’. I just thought it was really bizarre that complete strangers would go online and send messages to someone like him when it had absolutely nothing to do with them? People can be so weird online,” he confessed.

“So the first thing I did was put out a message to my friends on LinkedIn saying that it couldn’t have been me because I would never go to a Coldplay gig. Then I decided to change my job title from Creative Director to “NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG” in order to get no more weird messages,” Andy stated in response to the misidentification.

“I think what happened was the other Andy deactivated his account just as I changed my job title, so I now come up as the first result on LinkedIn,” Andy explained.

On his view of his unfortunate name sake he said: “I feel bad for the actual people involved, especially Andy’s wife and family. If this is the level of attention I’m getting, I can’t imagine what it’s like for them.”

This comes shortly after it was revealed that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has officially resigned from his post after the affair rumours that have been circulating online.

Coldplay after accidentally exposing the CEO of Astronomer and Head of HR affair “i hope we didn’t do something bad” 😭pic.twitter.com/9dKtoKoHQF — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 17, 2025

A loved-up moment between a middle-aged couple put on the big screen at a Coldplay concert is understood to have exposed an alleged affair between Andy and his HR manager, Kristin Cabot.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

As the camera panned toward them, Andy had his arms around Kristin’s chest, with her fingers intertwined in his.

They were quick to realise that they were on the screen and Carol flung her hands over her face and quickly turned around while Andy ducked out of view.