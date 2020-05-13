Irish WWE star Becky Lynch announces pregnancy after dropping world title

Irish WWE star Becky Lynch, otherwise known as ‘The Man’, has announced that she’s pregnant – after dropping her world title.

The Dublin-raised athlete, who won the WWE Raw Women’s Championship last year, made the announcement on WWE’s flagship TV show Raw on Monday night.

During the episode, the 33-year-old was challenged for her title by Japanese WWE star Asuka, and in a surprising turn of events, Becky relinquished her belt before revealing that she’s going to be a mother.

Fighting back tears, Becky told Asuka: “You go be a warrior, because I’m going to go be a mother!”

“You go and be a warrior, ’cause I’m gonna go be a mother.” An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

After the episode aired, Becky, who is engaged to fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, thanked fans for their support on Twitter.

She tweeted: “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true.”

“I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much.”

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

