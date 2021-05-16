Irish woman opens up about her ‘surreal’ experience hosting Patrick Dempsey

The actor has moved to Ireland for the summer

Irish businesswoman Olivia Burns has opened up about her “surreal” experience hosting Patrick Dempsey.

The Grey’s Anatomy star has relocated to Ireland for the summer, where he will be filming the sequel to Enchanted with Amy Adams.

Prior to filming, which will take place in Enniskerry in Co. Wicklow, the Hollywood heartthrob stayed in Northern Ireland with Olivia for two weeks.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap with the actor, the candlemaker wrote: “That time Dr. McDreamy stayed at Olivia’s Haven HQ for 2 weeks!💕🤯”.

“The secret is out! We have been hosting the fabulous Patrick Dempsey for the last 2 weeks as he prepares to star in his exciting new Disney film, Disenchanted.”

“It has been very surreal going to work and seeing McDreamy everyday. We have enjoyed lots of daily chats with Patrick about the beautiful Northern Irish countryside and of course Olivia’s Haven (his favourite scent is our smoky Irish Fireside) 🔥🕯”.

“Mr Dempsey was also a big hit with our donkey, Neddy, who is now Insta famous with over 1.1 million views on Instagram!!”

“We are sad to see him go today but loved having him to stay and wish Patrick lots of luck with his new film, we can’t wait to see it! Olivia x”

“P.S. Patrick wants us to set up an Instagram page just for Neddy – what do we think? 🤣”.

Patrick previously branded Ireland “amazing”, as he shared photos from his home for the summer.

The actor will reprise his role as Robert in Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry until August.

The original film starred Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, who is banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden will also be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward in the highly anticipated sequel – which is set for release on Disney+ next year.

Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

