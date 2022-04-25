Irish Twitter reacts after spotting Paul Mescal in Kildare GAA shorts at Coachella

Paul Mescal was one of the many stars who attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

The Irish actor showed his support for his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers who was performing at the event, and he also posed for a sweet snap with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

But it was his festival attire that had fans talking, as the 26-year-old stepped out in a pair of Kildare GAA shorts.

paul mescal and daisy edgar-jones at coachella with a fan (@stylesinthealps)! pic.twitter.com/9IAXK3C8q7 — normal people bot (@normalpeoplebot) April 24, 2022

The Maynooth native also debuted a new look at the festival, sporting a moustache and longer hair.

Taking to Twitter to react to Paul’s Coachella outfit, one fan wrote: “paul mescal wearing kildare GAA shorts to coachella the big irish head on him.”

Another tweeted: “If I were Paul Mescal I’d see how far I could push the culchie fashion thing. Be pictured at festivals with a rolled-up Ben Sherman shirt. Firetrap all the way on the red carpet. Rock up to the Met Gala wearing Remus Uomo.”

If I were Paul Mescal I’d see how far I could push the culchie fashion thing. Be pictured at festivals with a rolled-up Ben Sherman shirt. Firetrap all the way on the red carpet. Rock up to the Met Gala wearing Remus Uomo — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) April 24, 2022

Paul Mescal has evolved into his final form by wearing @KildareGAA shorts to Coachella. pic.twitter.com/nAgMf0YAM5 — District (@districtmag) April 24, 2022

Genuine question, does Paul Mescal own any clothing other than Kildare GAA shorts? — Ronán (@RonanMacThings) April 24, 2022

cannot BELIEVE paul mescal wore kildare gaa shorts to coachella of all places — leah (@leahisalright) April 24, 2022

paul mescal wearing gaa shorts to coachella so true king — chloe (@1989stan) April 24, 2022

Not Paul mescal wearing KILDARE GAA shorts at coachella 😭😭 https://t.co/SA8rTR2suD — Samantha (@qamanthasuinn) April 24, 2022

paul mescal wearing kildare GAA shorts to coachella the big irish head on him https://t.co/pWtQ2tiRXM — jfeen (@sailorchoon) April 24, 2022