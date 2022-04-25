Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Irish Twitter reacts after spotting Paul Mescal in Kildare GAA shorts at Coachella

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Paul Mescal was one of the many stars who attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

The Irish actor showed his support for his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers who was performing at the event, and he also posed for a sweet snap with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

But it was his festival attire that had fans talking, as the 26-year-old stepped out in a pair of Kildare GAA shorts.

The Maynooth native also debuted a new look at the festival, sporting a moustache and longer hair.

Taking to Twitter to react to Paul’s Coachella outfit, one fan wrote: “paul mescal wearing kildare GAA shorts to coachella the big irish head on him.”

Another tweeted: “If I were Paul Mescal I’d see how far I could push the culchie fashion thing. Be pictured at festivals with a rolled-up Ben Sherman shirt. Firetrap all the way on the red carpet. Rock up to the Met Gala wearing Remus Uomo.”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us