Irish Twitter reacts after Patrick Kielty named new Late Late Show host

Patrick Kielty has been named the new host of The Late Late Show.

The 52-year-old will be at the helm of RTÉ’s flagship programme from September, its 61st season.

The comedian will become the fourth presenter to host the show, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and most recently Ryan Tubridy.

Taking to Twitter to react to the news, one Late Late Show viewer penned: “Great choice of presenter to follow in great men’s footsteps…”

A second said: “Omg no way!!! Amazing 😻,” while a third penned: “Brilliant decision. All the very best wishes Patrick!”

A fourth commented: “Delighted, was hoping he’d get it,” while another tweeted: “Excellent choice. He has the humour, he can talk serious and he’ll bring his own touch to The Late, Late. Congratulations Patrick Kielty👍.”

Patrick said of his appointment: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.”

“I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”

Jim Jennings, RTÉ’s Director of Content said: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show. 2

“Patrick’s personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September. We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it”.

Patrick began his stand-up comedy career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

The 52-year-old’s career has since grown immensely across TV, radio and the stage.

Goss.ie caught up with Patrick and his wife Cat Deeley at the 2023 IFTA Film & Drama Awards earlier this month, where he addressed longstanding speculation he was set to take over The Late Late Show.

He told us: “The only thing I’ll say about The Late Late Show is a couple of things. 1, it is one of the greatest TV shows on the planet and whoever gets that gig is going to be really, really lucky.”

“All of the stuff that I’ve read, and all of the stuff people are saying, the one thing people have to remember is how big shoes they are to fill. I’ve done a chat show before, I’ve done a live show before, [myself and my wife Cat] have both done live TV. It’s hard.”

“Whenever you’ve been on The Late Late Show as a guest and you’ve sat close to Ryan and seen how he does his stuff…”

Cat added: “He does it beautifully and effortlessly. He’s a swan, he glides on the top of the surface and is paddling underneath. They are very big shoes to fill.”

When asked if Cat would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig, she replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”

