Irish TikTok stars ‘kicked out’ of luxury home in South Dublin

A group of Irish TikTok stars were “kicked out” of their luxury home in South Dublin this week.

In early September, a number of social media stars moved into “Ireland’s first TikTok house” – following in the footsteps of content creator houses in the US, including the Hype House and Sway House.

The content creation hub was originally called ‘The G.O.A.T House’, but they later changed the name to ‘The GO House’ on social media.

The members include Shauna Davitt, Andrea Camila, Lewis Kelly, Thomas Arnold, Jake Brown, Ryan Mar, Lauren Whelan, Leila Ecker, and Nia Gallagher.

Over the past few weeks, the TikTokers have been creating content together in their joint home, based in Dublin 4.

But in a new video posted on their YouTube channel, Go House founder Thomas Arnold told the members that they were being “kicked out” of the house.

He also told them that they would be moving to a new place on Tuesday, and said: “It’s a nice house but it’s still not this house.”

The TikTok stars caused a lot of controversy when they moved into The Go House last month, as many questioned whether the members went against Covid-19 restrictions.

At the time, social visits to homes, both indoors and outdoors, were limited to a maximum of 6 visitors from no more than 3 households.

The guidelines were implemented to avoid large gatherings of people, in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland.

However, the members later insisted they were “all tested” for Covid-19 before moving into the house.

They made the revelation during an Instagram Q&A, after they received a comment which said: “This idea is so out of touch in the middle of a pandemic. Massive loss of respect.”

Go House member Lauren Whelan replied: “We were all tested before we moved in, and we’re living together, we’re being completely safe :).”