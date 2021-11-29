Irish stars who got married in 2021

It’s been a big year for celebrity weddings, with a host of Irish stars tying the knot in the past 11 months.

From intimate lockdown weddings to lavish ceremonies, we have taken a look back on the well-known Irish faces who said ‘I do’ in 2021.

Take a look:

Charlene McKenna and Adam Rothenburg

Charlene McKenna and Adam Rothenburg tied the knot in a lockdown wedding back in February.

The couple started dating after they met on the show Ripper Street, announcing their engagement in March 2019.

The BBC stars exchanged vows at Castle Leslie in Charlene’s home county of Monaghan.

The actress wore a stunning dress by Dublin designer Natalie B Coleman, which she described as “the dress of detailed dreams”, paired with “the most special shoes and slides” by Simone Rocha.

Mary Wilson and Hugh Daly

Mary Wilson married her partner Hugh Daly in March.

The couple were supposed to wed last year, but they postponed their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Morning Ireland host tweeted a photo of her and Hugh holding a ‘Just Married’ sign, alongside the caption: “So this is what I did today with the wonderful ⁦@hapdaly⁩ #justhitched.”

Aidan Turner and Caitlin Fitzgerald

Aidan Turner reportedly married his girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald in a secret ceremony in March, after three years of dating.

The Poldark star was first linked to the actress back in June 2018, after they starred as lovers in the fantasy film ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot’.

According to The Sun, the couple tied the knot in Italy, where Aidan has been filming his upcoming drama ‘Leonardo’.

A source told the publication: “The couple are both madly in love and couldn’t wait to get hitched when their schedules allowed.” “They’re both very private and have kept the ceremony very much under wraps, but he has been seen taking lockdown walks with his wedding ring on show.” “Aidan hasn’t been in a rush to get wed and has very much been waiting for ‘The One’ to come along — and anyone who sees them knows they’re the perfect match.”

Daithí Mac Suibhne and Aisling Mulligan

Daithí Mac Suibhne married his longtime love Aisling Mulligan in an intimate ceremony in July.

The Irish actor, who is best known for playing Emmet O’Brien in Fair City, tied the knot at The Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

The couple, who met while studying in University College Dublin, wed in front of 25 close friends and family members. The bride wore a dress by Pronovias Ateliere, while the groom wore a navy Remus Uomo tux.

Mark Rogers and Paul Kinsella

Mark Rogers secretly married his longtime love Paul Kinsella in July.

The Irish beauty guru shared the exciting news with his Instagram followers at the time, writing: “Surprise – officially Mr & Mr Rogers 🤵🤵 (the legal part anyway … part 2 to follow 🙌) #gaywedding.”

Paul also shared a photo from their big day, captioning the post: “Category is: Mr & Mr Rogers Part 1 🤵🏻‍♂️🤵🏻‍♂️”

Stefanie Preissner and Noel Byrne

Irish author Stefanie Preissner married her fiancé Noel Byrne in an intimate ceremony in July.

The couple tied the knot in Dublin with just 30 guests in attendance due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sharing a photo from their big day to Instagram, Stefanie wrote: “We did it! And it was lovely. 💍❤️💍”

Clodagh McKenna and Harry Herbert

Irish TV chef Clodagh McKenna married Harry Herbert in a stunning ceremony in August.

The couple tied the knot at Harry’s ancestral home in Highclere Park, where the much-loved series Downton Abbey is filmed.

Laura Whitmore, Iain Stirling, Andrew Lloyd Webber, actor Richard E. Grant and singer Imelda May all attended Clodagh and Harry’s special day.

David Flynn and Sabrina Vande Cotte

David Flynn married Sabrina Vande Cotte in a stunning outdoor ceremony in September.

The Wicklow native, who is one half of The Happy Pear alongside his twin brother Stephen, tied the knot for the second time in his hometown of Greystones.

He was previously married to his partner Jan, who he separated from six years ago. The former couple have two daughters together – Elsie and Izzie.

Gogglebox Ireland stars Dawn and Dale

Gogglebox Ireland stars Dawn and Dale officially tied the knot in October.

The TV personalities got married at the Vienna Woods Hotel in Co. Cork, with their family and friends in attendance.

Sharing a photo with her new wife to Instagram, Dawn wrote: “Mrs&Mrs.”

Clementine MacNeice and Jamie Lynch

Clementine MacNeice married her longtime love Jamie in a stunning ceremony at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary earlier this month.

The celebrity stylist stunned in an all-lace gown, which featured an open back detail.

The couple planned their big day in just a few months, as they only got engaged back in June.

Their wedding was attended by a host of well-known faces, including Clementine’s best friend and social media star James Patrice – who was her Man of Honour.

The guest list also included influencers Tara O’Farrell, Mark Rogers, and Aimee Connolly.

Lauren Arthurs and John O’Flynn

Lauren Arthurs married her longterm love John O’Flynn at Luttrellstown Castle earlier this month, surrounded by family and friends.

The guest list included Louise Cooney, Rosie Connolly, Ciara Doherty, and Jodie Wood – who all shared snaps from their big day on Instagram.

Lauren and John got engaged during a trip to Italy back in 2019, after 13 years together.

Niamh De Brún and TJ Reid

After postponing their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Niamh de Brún and Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid finally tied the knot at the lavish Adare Manor in Co. Limerick last week.

The couple got engaged in March 2019, when TJ proposed to Niamh in Cobh, Co. Cork – where they met almost four years prior.

Niamh and TJ were originally set to wed last December, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they pushed their wedding back to February 2021.

The pair later decided to postpone their wedding until November, following another wave of Covid cases in Ireland around Christmas time.