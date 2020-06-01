Home Top Story Irish stars take to the streets of Dublin to protest George Floyd’s...

Irish stars take to the streets of Dublin to protest George Floyd’s death

Stars like Tara Stewart, James Kavanagh and Erica Cody shared videos online

Irish stars were among the protests who took to the streets of Dublin for the black lives matter movement.

Social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh was among people who marched from O’Connell Street, as well as 2FM DJ Tara Stewart and singer Erica Cody.

People took to Twitter to share images and videos from the demonstration, which began at The Spire, and headed to the US embassy.

According to organisers over 2,000 people took part:

