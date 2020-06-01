Irish stars take to the streets of Dublin to protest George Floyd’s death

Irish stars take to the streets of Dublin to protest George Floyd’s...

Irish stars were among the protests who took to the streets of Dublin for the black lives matter movement.

Social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh was among people who marched from O’Connell Street, as well as 2FM DJ Tara Stewart and singer Erica Cody.

People took to Twitter to share images and videos from the demonstration, which began at The Spire, and headed to the US embassy.

According to organisers over 2,000 people took part:

Hundreds gathered at The Spire in Dublin, Ireland, for a #BlackLivesMatter protest in memory of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/3bmLkt2SZT — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 1, 2020

Day 2 of the #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations in Dublin and thousands (according to organisers) of people are marching from O’Connell Street to the US Embassy. Crowds are chanting #GeorgeFloyd’s name pic.twitter.com/rRKw5K8MWH — Ben Finnegan (@_BenFinnegan) June 1, 2020