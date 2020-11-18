Irish stars show their support for ‘Save Dublin Zoo’ campaign – amid fears of permanent closure

The zoo have revealed they are in "serious financial difficulty" amid the pandemic

A host of Irish stars have shown their support for the ‘Save Dublin Zoo’ campaign, amid fears of permanent closure.

Dublin Zoo launched the fundraiser today, admitting they are in “serious financial difficulty” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit organisation called on the Irish public for help, with well-known faces taking to social media to back the campaign.

Holly Carpenter took to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Dublin Zoo has warned that it may have to permanently close because of the impact of the pandemic😢.”

Louise Cooney shared the campaign to her Instagram Stories, urging her followers: “Take two seconds to read this it’s important.

“You can donate or adopt an animal.. wouldn’t that be such a nice present?

Louise added: “Anyone shopping for me stuck for ideas, I would love to adopt an elephant and giraffe.”

Love Island star Greg O’Shea also shared the campaign to his stories, simply writing: “#SaveDublinZoo 💔.”

Dublin Zoo first opened in 1830, and has been temporarily closed due to the lockdown restrictions.

Director of Dublin Zoo, Dr Christoph Schwitzer, said: “We are in serious financial difficulty because of Covid-19 and are launching the Save Dublin Zoo campaign to raise much needed funds to help care for the animals here at the zoo.

“We understand this is a challenging time for everyone, so we are asking people to only give what they can every donation counts no matter the size.

“We have relied on our emergency cash reserves to remain open when allowed, but even then, visitor number restrictions due to social distancing have made it near impossible to generate enough revenue to just break even.”

“Without financial support, we are facing an uncertain future and may have to close,” he revealed.

With over 400 animals in the zoo, it is said to cost over €500,000 per month to give them the highest standard of care.

To donate to the campaign, visit the official fundraising campaign HERE.