Irish stars share sweet snaps as they celebrate Pride month

A host of Irish stars are celebrating Pride at home today.

Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride usually host their annual parade in Dublin’s city centre this weekend, but it couldn’t go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, social media star and TV presenter James Patrice shared photos from his Pride celebrations at home.

James posted snaps of his garden decorated with rainbow flags, and wrote: “Happy Pride gals 🌈.”

The Dublin native also shared a sweet photo of his parents, Fron and Jim, dressed up for the occasion.

Jim wore a black t-shirt with the word “Proud” written on it, and Fron donned a vibrant rainbow top.

James also posted a photo of himself as his alter ego Malahide Woman, and wrote: “Happy #Pride guys and gals!”

“Here’s to embracing and owning who we are and being unapologetically FABULOUS in the process ❤️.”

Fellow social media star James Kavanagh marked Pride today by showing his followers how to make a tasty pride-inspired punch.

Sharing a video of him making the punch on Instagram, the 31-year-old wrote: “Raise a glass to being Proud as Punch today 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈.”

“All the ingredients sourced from @tescoirl who are a platinum sponsor of Dublin Pride. Yuuuup Tesco & yuuuuup the gays 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️.”

Anna Daly also shared her support for Pride this weekend.

The TV presenter waved Pride flags on Ireland AM this morning with her co-host Simon Delaney, and marked the occasion on Instagram.

Sharing photos from the Virgin Media studio, Anna wrote: “Happy pride ya’ll!”

“We’re live on @irelandamvmtv this pride Saturday talking about everything from homophobic bullying to being an assistant to the star that was Carrie Fisher and everything in between!”

Anna later posted a photo of her outfit, alongside the caption: “Blame all the antics on #pride.”

“A fun filled Saturday on @irelandamvmtv as we celebrate #pridesaturday 🌈

Dress is @hopeivylondon.”

RTÉ 2FM star Doireann Garrihy also wished her followers a Happy Pride today.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the radio presenter shared a quote which said: “Only you decide who you are and who you love.”

She captioned the post: “Happy Pride to all of the beautiful LGBTIQA+ people 🌈.”

Another well-known face to wish her followers a Happy Pride this morning was Irish influencer Grace Mongey.

Grace shared photos from last year’s Pride celebrations, including a sweet snap with her son Hayden decked out in rainbow gear.

The social media star also posted a photo of her sister Mags with her partner Linzi and their daughter, and praised them for being “amazing mamas”.

Although members of the LGBTIQA+ community won’t be able to come together this weekend for a huge Pride parade, a virtual parade is being hosted today from the Mansion House.

The parade will be a mix of pre-recorded and live elements with hosts, Ru Paul Ryder and Phil T.

Click here for the full virtual parade and Pride day schedule.