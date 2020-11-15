Home Top Story Irish stars react to Katie Taylor’s victory – as she remains undisputed...

Irish stars react to Katie Taylor’s victory – as she remains undisputed world champion

The 34-year-old has been called a "once in a lifetime athlete"

Irish stars have reacted to Katie Taylor’s win against Spanish boxer Miriam Gutierrez.

The Bray native defended her undisputed title of Women’s Lightweight Boxing Champion of the world on Saturday night, in an epic fight that took place in London’s Wembley Arena.

Following her win, Katie said: “It is all about the legacy and making history in this sport and inspiring the next generation but yeah, people still haven’t seen the best of me yet.”

Celebs from all of Ireland took to social media to support Katie, with many celebrating the “once in a lifetime athlete”.

 

Comedian Al Foran tweeted: “We are extremely lucky that we’re currently witnessing the greatness of Katie Taylor.

“A once in a lifetime athlete, the greatest this country has ever produced, it’ll be the stuff of legends when we talk to the future generations of her legacy.”

MMA fighter Conor McGregor wrote: Incredible display again @KatieTaylor! Phenomenal!”

