Irish stars pay sweet homage to their mums this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is here, and despite it being undoubtedly the most unusual Mother’s Day of all time with social distancing still recommended, Irish celebs are taking the time to share loving words on social media.
Irish celebs are taking to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to gush about their mums while promoting the current HSE and WHO advice
James Patrice
Happy Mother’s Day to my ultimate icon – and the most incredible woman I know – Fron 💖 Where would Vanessa and I be without your love, side-eye and ability to weather through anything at all with a statement lip and an immaculate high-rise bun on your head 😂❤️ I know that some people won’t be with their mum today and that I’m very lucky that I get to be, so I’m gonna hug her that little bit tighter and make her 5,872 cups of tea more than the usual 6,000 💖 Happy Mother’s Day to all the fabulous Fidelmas ✨ (Also, be sure to swipe to the last one above 👀)
Greg O’Shea
Maura Higgins
Pippa O’Connor
Glenda Gilson
Darren Kennedy
You all know I’m a big mammy’s boy at heart 💚💚 and while I won’t be seeing Mam in person today, I want to give a big shout out to my number 1. She’s the best mother a guy could ask for, and an adoring granny who I know is really being missed by her 5 grandkids today 💚 pic.twitter.com/plu2aO7fLK
— Darren Kennedy (@Darrenken) March 22, 2020
Nicky Byrne
To my mam, sending all my love and hugs this Mother’s Day from Malahide to Baldoyle through Twitter and Instagram.
You are “one in a million” #TheBest
🥰❤️💫❤️💫❤️💫❤️💫❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/g0SurU6kmr
— Nicky Byrne (@NickyByrne) March 22, 2020
Jenny Dixon
Happy Mother’s Day Mam, Pamela! You inspire me everyday and I love you. So proud to be your daughter 💕✨
Sending blessings to all those feeling today, whether missing loved ones or other reasons. Sending love 💕 #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/Hxa44apR0p
— Jenny Dixon (@JennyleeDixon) March 22, 2020
Johnny Ward
Daithi O’Se
Vogue Williams
Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and all of the other wonderful Mummas out there… Only after becoming a mother have I realised how much you actually did for me @sandrawilson3614 😂😂😂. A strange kind of Mother’s Day today but remember to keep yours safe and if they are in the vulnerable group a FaceTime chat would be better than a face to face one! ❤️