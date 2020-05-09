Irish stars join thousands across the country by taking part in Pieta House’s Sunrise Appeal

The mental health charity asked people to share their sunrise walks this morning after Darkness into Light events were cancelled

Irish stars join thousands across the country by taking part in Pieta...

Irish stars joined thousands across the country this morning, as they took part in the Pieta House ‘Darkness Into Light’ Sunrise Appeal.

The mental health charity asked people to share their sunrise walks this morning, after their Darkness Into Light events were cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

The Sunrise Appeal kicked off after an incredible €1.7million was raised for Pieta House by viewers of RTÉ’s The Late Late Show on Friday night – which included a €100,000 donation from Electric Ireland.

A host of familiar faces got involved in the campaign this morning, including Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, RTÉ stars Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy, influencers Louise Cooney, James Patrice, and Bonnie Ryan, and model Michele McGrath.

Pieta, who provide free support to people who are in suicidal distress, need donations now more than ever – as the number of people contacting them has doubled compared to this time last year.

Speaking on The Late Late Show last night, the Chief Executive of Pieta House Elaine Austin said: “In February, March and April of last year we had 600 calls and texts, this year it’s 1,400… and we have to consider that that’s associated with Covid-19.”

Former President Mary McAleese, U2’s Adam Clayton, Pierce Brosnan, Mary Black, Frances Black, Mary Coughlan, Sharon Shannon and astronaut Chris Hatfield also appeared on the show last night in support of the charity.

You can donate to Pieta House here.