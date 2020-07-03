Irish stars express their gratitude for Dr Tony Holohan – after he takes leave over wife’s illness

"We never know what's going on in someone else's life..."

A host of Irish stars have shared their support for Dr Tony Holohan, after he announced he would be taking a step back from work due to his wife’s illness.

On Thursday, Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer said he would be taking leave to spend time with his family, as his wife Emer has now been admitted to palliative care.

The health expert’s partner was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, back in 2012.

After Tony announced his decision, many took to social media to thank him for all his hard work over the past few months – including RTÉ star Miriam O’Callaghan.

Like everyone else I am so shocked and saddened by this news. All the while he was minding all of us, he and his family were going through this incredibly difficult time. Like others, I feel eternally grateful and humbled. My thoughts are with them tonight. https://t.co/mjv2IVzO3e — Miriam O’Callaghan (@MiriamOCal) July 2, 2020

The Prime Time host tweeted: “Like everyone else I am so shocked and saddened by this news.”

“All the while he was minding all of us, he and his family were going through this incredibly difficult time. Like others, I feel eternally grateful and humbled. My thoughts are with them tonight.”

Using the #ThankYouTony, which is trending on Twitter, Virgin Media presenter Muireann O’Connell tweeted: “Tony was in front of us, almost everyday, giving us the morbid & truly horrible news of how many people had died, patiently answering questions and managing to be a bit of craic & he had all this going on at home. Sending best wishes to his wife Emer & their family #thankyouTony”.

Sile Seoige also tweeted: “Struggling to find the words to express my gratitude and heartbreak over this. We never know what’s going on in someone else’s life. May he and his family find peace and be given privacy. #ThankYouTony.”

Tony was in front of us, almost everyday, giving us the morbid & truly horrible news of how many people had died, patiently answering questions and managing to be a bit of craic & he had all this going on at home. Sending best wishes to his wife Emer & their family #thankyouTony https://t.co/Bw7U1MmdHF — Muireann O’Connell (@MuireannO_C) July 2, 2020

Struggling to find the words to express my gratitude and heartbreak over this. We never know what’s going on in someone else’s life. May he and his family find peace and be given privacy. #ThankYouTony https://t.co/cXTcOWQ3kh — Síle Seoige (@SileSeoige) July 2, 2020

His delivery was always calm and reassuring even in the darkest days, he answered endless questions, put in endless hours, he thanked all of us for staying the course. Thank you @CMOIreland for being a true leader in the most difficult of times.Sending love to your wife& family. — Kathryn Thomas (@gokathrynthomas) July 2, 2020

Kathryn Thomas also tweeted: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, your wife and your family for sacrificing precious personal time to steer us through the last 4 months. We owe you all so much. You are in our thoughts and prayers”.

Doireann Garrihy also shared her gratitude for Dr Holohan’s work on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “Tears streaming down my face reading this. Why is life so bloody unfair sometimes.”

“We’ll never ever forget Tony Holohan’s leadership and will be forever indebted to him. Dr Holohan, Emer, Clodagh and Ronan will be in my thoughts and prayers.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says he is taking time out from work commitments to be with his family. A plan has been put in place for others to take over responsibility for different aspects of his role. Dr Ronan Glynn will take over as acting Chief Medical Officer pic.twitter.com/XBthm9ll9f — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 2, 2020

