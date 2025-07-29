Irish stars Daryl McCormack and Fiona Shaw join the cast of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice

Irish stars Fiona Shaw and Daryl McCormack, have joined the cast of the upcoming Netlfix adaption of Pride and Prejudice.

The Good Luck to You, Leo Grande star Daryl McCormack will play Mr Bingley and Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw will play Lady Catherine de Bourg.

They join Olivia Colman (The Favorite), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), and Emma Corrin (Nosferatu), who were previously revealed as cast members.

Olivia Coleman will play Mrs Bennet, the mother of Elizabeth Bennet, played by Emma Corrin, who meets Mr Darcy, played by Jack Lowden.

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat), who will portray Mr. Bennett; Freya Mavor (Industry), who will play Jane Bennet; Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper), who will play Lydia Bennet; and newcomers Hollie Avery and Hopey Parish, who will play Kitty and Mary Bennet in their first roles, have also been announced as joining the cast.

Other cast members are Siena Kelly (Black Mirror) as Caroline Bingley, Louis Partridge (House of Guinness) as Mr. Wickham, and Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats) as Mr. Collins.

The six-part series has been described as a “faithful and classic” adaption of the Jane Austin novel.

Screenwriter Dolly Alderton said: “Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it.”

“Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.”

“With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”