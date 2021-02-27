Irish stars condemn ‘anti-lockdown protest’ amid frightening scenes on Dublin’s Grafton Street

Gardaí had fireworks thrown at them

A host of well-known faces have condemned a group of anti-lockdown protestors, after chaos erupted on Dublin’s Grafton Street this afternoon.

Videos posted on social media show mask-less protestors shouting obscenities at the Gardaí, before a firework was aimed at an officer’s face.

Gardaí then instituted a baton charge, and its understood a number of people have been arrested.

What started today’s disgraceful scenes on Grafton Street. Hope they catch him. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/4na9OiNv83 — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) February 27, 2021

A number of famous faces have shared their disgust over the scenes on social media, including Claudine Keane and Greg O’Shea.

Claudine tweeted: “Very sad to see the scenes going on in Grafton street Pensive face hard to watch the video circulating #Graftonstreet.”

Meanwhile, Greg wrote: “Shocking to see the ‘protests’ in Dublin today. So pointless and are just gonna delay the whole situation. Also attacking the Gardaí when they are only doing their job, shameful.”

Very sad to see the scenes going on in Grafton street 😔 hard to watch the video circulating #Graftonstreet — Claudine Keane (@ClaudineKeane1) February 27, 2021

Shocking to see the “protests” in Dublin today. So pointless and are just gonna delay the whole situation. Also attacking the Gardaí when they are only doing their job, shameful. — Greg O’Shea (@GOSofficialpage) February 27, 2021

Broadcasters Matt Cooper and Maia Dunphy have condemned the frightening scenes on Twitter too.

Maia tweeted: “Absolute scumbags. Have already seen the edited version which conveniently cuts out the part where this reckless a***hole could have blinded someone.”

Influencer Holly Carpenter also described the situation as “scary” in a post shared on Twitter.

Another view of this, from the start. https://t.co/CTVPTk1skY — Matt Cooper (@cooper_m) February 27, 2021

Absolute scumbags. Have already seen the edited version which conveniently cuts out the part where this reckless arsehole could have blinded someone. https://t.co/noiZ1n7MCZ — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) February 27, 2021

Jesus the scenes on Grafton street today are scary 😳 — Holly Carpenter (@Holly0910) February 27, 2021

Thanks lads… really appreciate you extending our lockdown with this surge party. Nice work 👌💔💔💔 https://t.co/Em5HA7KSBr — Amanda Brunker (@AmandaJBrunker) February 27, 2021

If you truly believe in a cause, I support your right to protest. But how dare you do so in a manner that can have a direct impact on our lives and the lives of loved ones. Storming down Grafton Street in packed crowds screaming how you can reopen “safely”. Look at yourselves. — Shane (@ItsGillen) February 27, 2021

A number of public figures have also reacted to the situation on social media.

Minister Simon Harris tweeted: “Pure thuggery on the streets of Dublin today. It’s not a ‘protest’. It’s an attack on our national effort.”

“The abuse directed at the Gardai is sickening & shameful. Disgraceful. Thoughts with the Gardai and their families.”

Pure thuggery on the streets of Dublin today. It’s not a “protest”. It’s an attack on our national effort. The abuse directed at the Gardai is sickening & shameful. Disgraceful. Thoughts with the Gardai and their families — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) February 27, 2021