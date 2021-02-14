Irish stars celebrate Valentine’s Day with sweet tribute posts

The celebs shared loved-up snaps with their other halves

A host of Irish stars have shared sweet tribute posts to their significant others to mark Valentine’s Day.

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond are celebrating their 13th Valentine’s Day together, and both shared loved-up snaps to their Instagram accounts to mark the occasion.

Pippa wrote: “Our first date was Valentine’s Day 13 years ago .. and he’s been making me laugh every day since ❤️🥰💋”.

Brian said: “Happy Valentine’s Day xxx Celebrating our 13th Valentine’s Day together X”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

Irish presenter Vogue Williams shared a series of loved-up snaps with her husband Spencer Matthews, who she married in 2018.

The mother-of-two wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to my very best friend and the love of my life @spencermatthews …. the first picture is actually our first ever snap together! I love you and our little family ❤️”.

Spencer replied in the comment section: “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY SEXY MAMA 🔥❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Rosanna Davison, who has been married to Wes Quirke since 2014, shared the reality of celebrating Valentine’s Day with three young children.

Sharing a snap of a cup of tea early this morning, the former Miss World wrote: “Sitting in peace having a cup of tea together with all 3 of our children asleep is probably as romantic as it gets right now @wesquirke 🤣.”

“Love you 😘,” the model mum added.

Jennifer Zamparelli shared a photo of her and her husband Lauterio posing in a car with sunglasses on, while the RTÉ star wore a fake moustache to mimic her beau’s.

“Happy Valentines @zampers1 ..❤️”, she captioned the post.

Rosie Connolly took to her Instagram Stories to share a collage of photos with her husband Paul Quinn, who she married in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Zamparelli (@jenzamparelli)