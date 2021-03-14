Irish stars celebrate Mother’s Day with sweet posts

A host of famous faces have been marking the day on social media

A host of Irish stars have taken to Instagram to mark Mother’s Day.

From celebrating their own mums to opening up about their experience with motherhood, well-known faces have been sharing sweet posts on the social media platform.

Take a look:

James Patrice

Social media star James Patrice wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to the incredible women we’re so lucky to have in our lives, and especially to Fron 💝 Sure I don’t know where we’d be without you 😭”

“You’re the kindest, funniest lady I know and Vanessa and I are blessed to call you our Mum 💞 You always encouraged us to be ourselves and get out and just jaysus GO for it, and you still do ❤️”

“Also, it’s only as I get older that I realise I’m every bar of you 😭 Happy Mother’s Day gehrls 💞❤️”

Pippa O’Connor

Sharing sweet photos with her sons Ollie and Louis, Pippa O’Connor wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ I still look at my two think how did I get so lucky, forever grateful💙💙..”

“Sending everyone lots of love today. Thinking of those feeling sad or overwhelmed today. Occasions can be so so hard.. Be extra kind to yourself today ❤️”

Anna Daly

Irish presenter Anna Daly paid tribute to her own mum, as well as those who have lost their mothers, those yearning to be mothers and mothers who have lost children in a touching post.

She wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to my own wonderful Mam and mother in law and all you amazing mothers out there but thoughts to all those who aren’t having a particularly celebratory day ❤️ Hugs & kisses to you all. X”

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison suffered 14 miscarriages before she welcomed her first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

The model and her husband Wes Quirke have since welcomed “miracle” twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, after the 36-year-old fell pregnant during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Resharing a post by Síle Seoige to her Instagram Stories, Rosanna wrote: “Mother’s Day isn’t easy for everyone… sending love to those of you finding today tough.”

Nicky Byrne

Paying tribute to his mother Yvonne and his wife Georgina, Westlife star Nicky Byrne wrote: “Happy Mother’s day to all the mommy’s out there!”

“You give us everything ❤️💛🖤💖,” he added.

Cliona Hagan

Irish country music singer Cliona Hagan penned: “Happy Mother’s Day to all you wonderful mothers & grandmother’s. Hope you all get treated like the Queens you all are.💝”

“Lots of love to my twin (Claire bear)☺️ Thank you for being the best mum in the world.💝 Thinking of those who are no longer with us, out of sight but locked in our hearts forever ❤️”.

Lottie Ryan

Lottie Ryan, who is expecting her first child with husband Fabio Aprile, shared a stunning black-and-white photo with her mother Morah and grandmother.

She wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to these two amazing women 🤍 Always by my side x”

Dáithí Ó Sé

Dáithí Ó Sé has been married to his wife Rita Talty since 2012, and the couple share one child – a son named Mícheál Óg.

Treating his wife to a Mother’s Day meal, Dáithí wrote: “Special mother’s day lunch on the way @ritataltyose we have it covered…love you and you’re the best mom in the world love Ógie.”

Tara Anderson

Celebrity makeup artist Tara Anderson welcomed her second child last month, and shared a glimpse into her new life as a mum-of-two in a sweet post.

She wrote: “A little snippet of some of the best bits of motherhood for me. We all know there are hard bits in between but the best bits are what I live for.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers but especially my own mother. The one true constant in my life whose strength of unconditional love has never wavered. You have taught me to be the mother I am today and I am forever grateful.”

“Thanks for always being there for me and being the biggest source of love in all our lives. For anyone who finds days like today hard im sending you a virtual hug 💐”

Ronan Keating

Celebrating Mother’s Day with his wife Storm, singer Ronan Keating wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day Stormy you took to being a mother so simply and with such conviction it blows my mind.”

“For those moments when I panic at 4 in the morning when the kids won’t sleep or some spots appear and you automatically know that it’s ok. It’s mother’s intuition and you have it.”

“You are one in a billion Stormy all the kids adore you. I love to watch you with them and the happiness you all share together.”

“Thank you for all you are A woman a friend a lover a shoulder an encyclopaedia 😂 But most important for Coops & Coco you’re Mum ❤️”

Erin McGregor

Erin McGregor shared a series of snaps alongside her mother, captioning the post: “To the woman who supports her family through it all . From weigh ins to labour wards to pantomime shows . She is there for it all.”

“I never make a decision without her . She is my life my world she is my MA . This past few years iv realised how important my ma is to me. How lucky I am to still have her . 100 video calls a day to keep me sane .”

“She is my best friend . My confidant, I’d be lost without her . Ma every day should be Mother’s Day ( although as a teen I definitely didn’t feel like that 😏) .”

“Mothers are the true hero’s of this world ❤️ thinking of everyone today that may be feeling a little low sending u love and light.”

Tadhg Fleming

Social media star Tadhg Fleming shared throwback snaps along with a hilarious clip of his mother Maureen to mark Mother’s Day.

He wrote: “Just a reminder to show some love to Mam today or you’ll get a belt of my shtick 🤣❤️👊🏻 To @mammy_fleming – I just want to appreciate everything you have done (and still doing)🙏🏻”

“You are there when I need guidance, support, encouragement… but most importantly you instilled in me to live your life with a purpose (and not take things too seriously🤣) I’m pretty sure I’m not alone when it comes to the love & appreciation we have for our Mothers❤️”

“So to all the other Mammy’s out there I just want to wish you a very ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ 🥰🙏🏻 #MammysBoy #AndProud #HappyMothersDay.”