Irish stars celebrate Father’s Day with sweet posts

People across the UK and Ireland are celebrating Father’s Day today.
A host of Irish stars have taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the dads in their lives, from their husbands to their own fathers.
Take a look:
Pippa O’Connor
She captioned the post: “A day to celebrate all the Dads in our lives ❤️”
“Happy Father’s Day to our number 1 & family rock .. it fills me with so much pride to see how much our boys look up to you🥰🙏🏻 #happyfathersday.”
Tadhg Fleming
Ahead of Father’s Day, Tadhg Fleming shared a hilarious video with his father Derry.
He captioned the post: “With Fathers Day coming up…..here’s a simple little life hack to show your fadder you love him 🤣❤️ …..although the feeling wasn’t mutual 👀😂”
Rosanna Davison
Rosanna Davison took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of snaps of her husband Wes Quirke with their three children – one-year-old Sophia and 7-month-old twins Oscar and Hugo.
She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day. We love you @wesquirke.”
Alongside a photo of Wes and Sophia, the model mum added: “The baby girl that made you a dad.”
Dee Devlin
Dee Devlin paid tribute to her fiancé Conor McGregor on Father’s Day.
The couple recently welcomed their third child together.
Sharing a series of photos of her MMA star beau and their children to Instagram, Dee wrote: “A sons first hero and a daughters first love, Happy Fathers Day to our King ❤️”
Amy Huberman
Amy Huberman shared a photo with her father to Instagram.
She captioned the post: “Happy Father’s Day to the biggest messer, always the first to crack a joke, the best advice giver, the biggest cheerleader. So lucky to call you Dad. Love you Pops 💙💙💙💙”