Home Top Story Irish stars celebrate Father’s Day with sweet posts

Irish stars celebrate Father’s Day with sweet posts

Pippa O'Connor, Tadhg Fleming and Rosanna Davison have lead the tributes to their husbands and dads today

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

People across the UK and Ireland are celebrating Father’s Day today.

A host of Irish stars have taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the dads in their lives, from their husbands to their own fathers.

Take a look:

Pippa O’Connor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

Pippa O’Connor, who is expecting her third child, shared sweet snaps of her husband Brian Ormond with their two sons Ollie and Louis.

She captioned the post: “A day to celebrate all the Dads in our lives ❤️”

“Happy Father’s Day to our number 1 & family rock .. it fills me with so much pride to see how much our boys look up to you🥰🙏🏻 #happyfathersday.”

Tadhg Fleming

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TADHG FLEMING (@tadhg_fleming)

Ahead of Father’s Day, Tadhg Fleming shared a hilarious video with his father Derry.

He captioned the post: “With Fathers Day coming up…..here’s a simple little life hack to show your fadder you love him 🤣❤️ …..although the feeling wasn’t mutual 👀😂”

Rosanna Davison

Wes and Rosanna with their newborn sons

Rosanna Davison took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of snaps of her husband Wes Quirke with their three children – one-year-old Sophia and 7-month-old twins Oscar and Hugo.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day. We love you @wesquirke.”

Alongside a photo of Wes and Sophia, the model mum added: “The baby girl that made you a dad.”

Dee Devlin

Dee Devlin paid tribute to her fiancé Conor McGregor on Father’s Day.

The couple recently welcomed their third child together.

Sharing a series of photos of her MMA star beau and their children to Instagram, Dee wrote: “A sons first hero and a daughters first love, Happy Fathers Day to our King ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dee Devlin (@deedevlin1)

Amy Huberman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman)

Amy Huberman shared a photo with her father to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Happy Father’s Day to the biggest messer, always the first to crack a joke, the best advice giver, the biggest cheerleader. So lucky to call you Dad. Love you Pops 💙💙💙💙”

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR