Irish stars appear on list of highest paid celebs in 2020

These stars made a fortune!

Sophie Clarke
Forbes have released their highest paid celebrity list for 2020, with some Irish stars making the top 100.

According to the outlet, professional golfer Rory McIlroy earned a whopping $52million this year, making him the 44th highest paid celeb of 2020 in the world.

The 31-year-old picked up a $15 million check after winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup, and is listed as the PGA Tour’s third most marketable player.

 

UFC champion Conor McGregor ranked in 53rd place, and was the 16th highest paid athlete in the world, after earning an impressive $48million in 2020.

The MMA star kicked off the years with a $30million pay check, thanks to his first-round knock out of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The Notorious’ sponsorship deal with Reebok earns him $5million per year, with his Irish whiskey distiller Proper No. Twelve also proving to be a big success.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., better known as U2, earned $38million in 2020, placing them in 87th place on the list.

The Irish band donated $11million to hospitals across the country, providing doctors, nurses and staff with PPE equipment.

According to the outlet, the rock group essentially gave away all of its take-home pay for the year, after factoring in taxes and fees.

In the number one spot was Kylie Jenner, who earned a mind-blowing $590million in the past year, with thanks to her company Kylie Cosmetics.

The 23-year-old’s brother-in-law Kanye West came in second place, who according to the outlet has a net worth $1.3billion, earning $170million in 2020.

In third place is the world’s highest-paid athlete Roger Federer, who’s lucrative endorsement deals earned him $106.3million.

