Irish star Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Irish star Cillian Murphy has won Best Actor at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The actor was nominated alongside fellow Irish stars Barry Keoghan and Andrew Scott, who sadly lost out to the Oppenheimher actor.

Also nominated in the category were Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Colman Domingo (Rustin).

This was the second Golden Globe nomination for all three Irish actors, the first win for Cillian.

Barry, 31, was previously nominated for his supporting role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

A 47-year-old Cillian received a nod for Breakfast on Pluto in 2006, while Andrew, also 47, was previously nominated for Fleabag.

It was a good night for the Irish, as Poor Things brought home the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film was produced by Irish company Element Pictures.

Check out the full list of winners here.