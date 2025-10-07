Irish social media star Tadhg Fleming announces birth of second child with wife Alannah

Tadhg Fleming has announced the birth of his second child with his wife, Alannah.

The social media star announced the news via Instagram on Monday night.

Alongside a sweet video of the pair with their first child, Rae, they showed the two children meeting for the first time.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Officially outnumbered… 3–1 🥹😂…wouldn’t have it any other way❤️ Introducing “Flo Fleming” 🎀”

“Can’t thank Dr Waleed Khattab and everyone in the Gallarhus Ward at University Hospital Kerry enough 👏🏻…The care, kindness and support they’ve shown us (for the second time now👀😭) has been something else❤️”

“Ye looked after my girls and kept them safe and that means everything🙏🏻 Forever grateful x”

In April, the pair announced they were expecting their second child.

Alongside a sweet photo of their first child, Rae holding a baby scan, he wrote: Every troublemaker needs a partner in crime 👀😍🤍 #BigSisDutiesComing 🔜⏳”

The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Rae, in May of last year.

The social media star took to Instagram to share the exciting news, writing: “Welcome to this mad world lil Rae Fleming 💕🥰.”

Tadgh shared several sweet snaps of both his wife and his baby girl.

Announcing their first pregnancy in 2023, he shared a sweet photo from their wedding day and another of their family pets with their ultrasound as Tadhg wrote: “This day 6 months ago we had the best craic 🤣🤵🏻❤️👰🏻.”

“➡️ Onto the next chapter 👀🥰,” Tadhg continued. “#NewAdditionToThePack #InsertSoppyAnniversaryQuote 😆🐾.”

Tadhg and Alannah tied the knot in Killarney back in May 2023.

The social media star proposed to his girlfriend in 2021, after nearly ten years together.