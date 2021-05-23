"Excuse me while I pass away..."

Irish social media star gets shout out from Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks

Michael Fry has gotten a shout out from Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks.

The comedian, who is known by his social media handle @BigDirtyFry, took to Twitter on Saturday night to share his reactions to the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Finale 2021.

Sharing a photo of Russia’s Eurovision entry Manizha, who performed the track ‘Russian woman’, Michael poked fun at her giant dress.

Wearing all your clothes to the airport to avoid the extra baggage charges #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/zTs4TkM4yg — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 22, 2021

He tweeted: “Wearing all your clothes to the airport to avoid the extra baggage charges.”

Resharing Michael’s tweet, Hunger Games star Elizabeth wrote: “I wish we had #Eurovision.”

Michael shared his delight at the response, tweeting: “I have been perceived by Elizabeth Banks. Excuse me while I pass away.”

I have been perceived by Elizabeth Banks. Excuse me while I pass away. pic.twitter.com/aKGjbaOpS6 — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 22, 2021

The Eurovision grand final took place on Saturday night at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena in The Netherlands.

After 26 countries performed at the grand final, Italy’s entrant Måneskin was announced as the winner with their song Zitti E Buoni.

