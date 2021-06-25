Irish social media star continues to fuel Love Island rumours

The influencer has been dropping hints on Instagram

Irish social media star Lucy Plunkett has continued to fuel rumours she’s set to enter the Love Island villa.

The line-up for this year’s series was announced earlier this week, but rumours are rife Lucy will join the show as a “bombshell” this summer.

On Tuesday, the Dublin native raised eyebrows by posting photos and videos of herself at Dublin Airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy plunkett 👼🏼 (@luplunkett)

The 20-year-old has since shared a photo of herself at an unknown location, alongside a cryptic caption.

She wrote: “Not a secret just not your business.”

Lucy appears to be posing outside a holiday resort in the snap.

The influencer was first linked to this year’s series of Love Island earlier this month, after The Sun reported that she’s set to enter the villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy plunkett 👼🏼 (@luplunkett)

A friend told the publication: “She was in a long term relationship and she thinks she is now ready to find someone again after having her heart broken.”

“She is very picky so I think she may find it hard to find someone. She’s looking for a man who is loyal and isn’t too controlling. She’s very much a free spirit who beats to her own drum.”

“[Love Island bosses] contacted her through Instagram to go on an audition. She had to do multiple rounds of auditions but was told she had a really good chance as the producers loved her,” the insider explained.

“She’s very excited and can’t wait to represent Dublin. She is the first Dubliner to be on the show from the northside and wants to show Dubliner’s humour.”

“I expect her to be herself. She sometimes may come across as mean or a b**** because of her honest nature but she is a girl’s girl and is a sweetheart once you get to know her.”

“But if someone crosses her she won’t have a problem speaking her mind, she can be problematic!” they added.

Lucy has over 14.8k followers on Instagram, and owns her own clothing brand called Lu le label.

Check out the official line-up for this year’s Love Island here.

The brand new series will kick off on June 28 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.