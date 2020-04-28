Irish singer-songwriter receives huge boost from Jennifer Aniston

An Irish singer-songwriter has received a huge boost from Jennifer Aniston.

JC Stewart created a video during the coronavirus pandemic, in which he took on the iconic F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme tune with a lockdown twist.

JC is seen singing the new rendition of the theme tune whilst playing the guitar.

The video has received a lot of attention online, and Friends star Jennifer even shared it on her personal Instagram Story.

“If they filmed F.R.I.E.N.D.S in 2020,” the video was captioned.

The video contains a montage of the singer looking bored as he looks into his fridge multiple times and lounges on the couch.

JC shared the video montage over two weeks ago on his Instagram account.

Fans of the rendition flooded JC’s comment section.

“I LOVE THIS SO MUCH 😂😍❤️,” one fan wrote.

“this is better than the original,” another added.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: