Irish singer Niall Horan reveals major career move with huge investment

Irish singer Niall Horan has made a huge career move by investing in a major wellness company.

The Mullingar native said he had been using Whoop for a while now and decided to invest in the business.

But not only is he going to become the ambassador for the company, he will also be a part of it.

Whoop is sold as being about human performance, giving users a wearable watch to track their goals.

It recommends recovery periods, sleep, training, and health options.

Based on the user’s sleep, it would recommend how hard they should push themselves that day, or whether they need to take it easy.

The unique aspect of Whoop compared to other brands like Fitbit or Google Tracker is that it doesn’t focus on tracking time.

Instead, it is solely centred on health and fitness, providing valuable insights into blood pressure and other health metrics.

To assist potential users, Whoop offers a one-month free trial, allowing them to evaluate whether the product suits their needs.

Recently, the former One Direction star has committed to prioritising his well-being while balancing his role as a coach on the TV show The Voice alongside his music career.

He said: “I’ve been using Whoop for a while now, and it’s completely changed the way I understand my body, whether I’m on stage, in the studio, or just taking care of myself day to day.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Whoop team as both a partner and investor to help more people take control of their health and perform at their best.”

CEO and founder Will Ahmed added, “Niall’s been a Whoop member for years, and we’re proud to officially welcome him to the Whoop team. He’s living proof that the world’s top performers don’t all wear jerseys.

“His schedule – late nights, adrenaline spikes, relentless travel – would break most people. Whoop has helped him recover faster and show up stronger night after night. I’m excited to work with Niall to bring that same edge to more people around the world.”