Irish rugby star sparks speculation Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper are engaged

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on Thursday

Irish rugby star Cian Healy has sparked speculation Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper are engaged.

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on Thursday, and Conor shared a sweet posted on Instagram to mark the occasion.

The 31-year-old shared multiple photos of him and his model girlfriend, alongside the caption: “Cheers to 3 of the finest years with you @joannacoops.”

“Hopefully we’ll see the inside of a ✈️ in 2021 🙏🏽,” he added.

Not long after he shared the post, a comment written by Conor’s teammate Cian Healy set tongue wagging.

The rugby player wrote, “Congrats mate, about time,” alongside a diamond ring emoji.

The couple were then inundated with congratulatory messages, as many assumed that Conor had popped the question.

One follower wrote: “Congrats folks look forward to the big day 💍.”

Another commented: “Congratulations. Every good wish for a fabulous future together.”

The engagement speculation comes just months after Conor and Joanna moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1 last year, the Limerick native said: “Joanna moved in fully at the start of lockdown, which has been brilliant.”

“Thankfully we were planning it anyway! Joanna was supposed to move in at the end of the Six Nations back in March.”

“She only had a weekend bag after coming over for the Italy match, and that is all she had for two or three months until we got over to London to get the rest of her stuff out of the apartment.”

“Luckily we did it and it has been brilliant. But I imagine it was an awkward conversation for couples who just started going out…”

The couple have been dating since early 2018.