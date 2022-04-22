Irish rugby star Simon Zebo welcomes fourth child with fiancée Elvira Fernandez

Simon Zebo has welcomed his fourth child with his fiancée Elvira Fernandez.

The Irish rugby star shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a sweet snap of him and his wife-to-be in hospital with their newborn baby girl.

He simply captioned the post: “Isabella Kate Fernandez Zebo, 21/4/22.”<

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, are also parents to Jacob, 6, Sofia, 5, and Noah, 2.

A host of well-known faces congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Greg O’Shea wrote, “🙌Big congrats !” while Joanna Cooper commented, “😍 congratulations!!”

The couple, who first met as teenagers, are set to wed this summer.