Irish rugby star Rob Kearney shaves his head to raise money for charity

The sports star looks completely different

Irish rugby star Rob Kearney shaves his head to raise money for...

Rob Kearney has shaved his head, as a part of a new initiative to raise money for charity.

Taking to Instagram, the Irish rugby star debuted his new look after giving himself a buzz cut.

He captioned the post: “Happy to do a small bit to raise some awareness for @leinsterrugby charity partners – all donations greatly appreciated. #scottfardy #thankyou.”

The Leinster rugby team launched the #ShaveGrowOrMo campaign this week, to raise money for FeedTheHeroes.com, MS Ireland, and Down Syndrome Centre.

To take part in the initiative, members of the team will either shave their heads, or start growing out their hair or a moustache.

The whole team are encouraging others to donate to a GoFundMe page, and to get involved on social media.

Those who donate will be entered into a draw to win some amazing prizes – including a meet and greet with players, premium tickets to a home game at the Aviva, and a signed Leinster Rugby jersey.