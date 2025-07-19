Irish rugby star Nichola Fryday marries long-term partner Stuart Townsend

Irish rugby star Nichola Fryday has married her long-term partner Stuart Townsend during a beautiful ceremony in Co. Westmeath.

The athlete, who earned 34 caps for Ireland before retiring in 2023, tied the knot at the luxurious Glasson Lake House hotel.

Nichola stunned in a fitted halterneck dress with a scooped low back from the brand Made With Love Bridal for her big day.

She also paired her dress with a long pearly veil and pearl drop earrings, while holding a messy but sophisticated bunch of white flowers.

The groom on the other hand – who recently confirmed he signed to play for Harlequins for the 2025/26 season – opted for a green velvet blazer.

Before their big day, the pair enjoyed an evening at Sean’s Bar in Athlone surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Nichola and Stuart announced their engagement in August 2024, with the former Irish rugby player wrote in the caption: “The boy I’d like to couple up with is… 💍 02.08.2024 🤍”

The 30-year-old shared a selfie of the pair as she wore the dazzling ring lakeside, as well as another of them celebrating at Dan and Molly’s pub in Kilcormac, Co. Offaly.