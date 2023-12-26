Irish rugby star Joey Carbery and wife Robyn Flanagan expecting their first child together

Irish rugby star Joey Carbery and his wife Robyn Flanagan are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the heartwarming news on St. Stephen’s Day by sharing a black and white snap of them kissing alongside a photo of a sonogram.

They captioned the post: “We’re having a baby and we couldn’t be happier 👶🏼🕊️.”

The couple officially tied the knot at Dublin’s City Hall back in May, before hosting their lavish second wedding in Marbella, Spain.

A host of well-known faces from Irish rugby attended the nuptials – including Tadhg Beirne and his wife Harriet, and Peter and Jessica O’Mahony.

Robyn looked elegant in her strapless bridal gown, which featured a statement bow on the back.

Meanwhile, Joey looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Joey popped the question to his longtime love while on a romantic trip to New York back in 2021.