Irish rugby star Dave Kearney moves to the US with wife Becca Mehigan

Irish rugby star Dave Kearney and his wife Becca Mehigan are heading stateside for a new life in the US.

The couple are moving to Chicago, where the rugby player has signed with the Chicago Hounds following his 14-year tenure with Leinster.

Taking to Instagram before heading to the airport, Dave and Becca shared a photo of themselves surrounded by suitcases and wrote: “Let the adventure begin…”

“Chicago and a snowstorm with highs of -16 await!🥶🇺🇸👋🏼,” they added.

The couple are bringing their beloved boxer Kali to the US with them.

Before boarding their flight, Becca shared a video of Kali in a dog carrier at the airport.

She wrote: “Fragile after this 💔😭 My little baby begins her journey! Keep telling myself it will be worth it for her.”

Dave and Becca’s move to the US comes after they tied the knot last summer.

The couple legally wed at the Civil Registry Office in Dublin, before they exchanged vows in front of family and friends on June 9th in Portugal.

Becca, who works as a yoga teacher, stunned in a figure-hugging strapless wedding gown, while Dave looked dapper in a beige suit and white shirt.

A host of well-known faces were present for their second nuptials, including Dave’s older brother, fellow rugby star Rob Kearney.

The sports man was joined by his wife Jess Redden, who was expecting their first child at the time.

Other famous faces spotted at the bash included Doireann Garrihy and her comedian beau Mark Mehigan, who is Becca’s cousin.

Last summer was a busy few months of weddings for the Irish rugby team, as Conor Murray married his longterm love Joanna Cooper in the Algarve in June.

Joey Carbery also wed his beau Robyn Flanagan in Marbella, Spain, the week before.

Dave and Becca went public with their romance in April 2019, when they attended the Leinster Rugby awards together.

The sports star popped the question to Becca in January 2022.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram at the time, Dave shared a photo of his bride-to-be sitting on his lap, showing off a sparkly diamond ring.

He captioned the post, “What an amazing start to the year ❤️💍.”

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Becca shared sweet snaps of her and Dave posing with their dog Kali, who had a white bow around her neck.

She captioned the post: “Married my best friend today.”