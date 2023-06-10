Irish rugby star Dave Kearney marries Becca Mehigan in lavish second ceremony

Irish rugby star Dave Kearney married Becca Mehigan in a lavish second ceremony on Friday.

The couple legally wed at the Civil Registry Office in Dublin last month, before they tied the knot in front of family and friends on Friday, June 9th, in Portugal.

Becca, who works as a yoga teacher, stunned in a figure-hugging strapless wedding gown, while Dave looked dapper in a beige suit and white shirt.

A host of well-known faces were present for their second nuptials, including Dave’s older brother, fellow rugby star Rob Kearney.

The sports man was joined by his wife Jess Redden, who is currently expecting their first child.

Other famous faces spotted at the bash included Doireann Garrihy and her comedian boyfriend Mark Mehigan, who is Becca’s cousin.

It’s been a busy few weeks of weddings for the Irish rugby team, as Conor Murray married his longterm love Joanna Cooper in the Algarve on Monday.

Joey Carbery also wed his beau Robyn Flanagan in Marbella, Spain, last week.

Dave and Becca went public with their romance in April 2019, when they attended the Leinster Rugby awards together.

The sports star popped the question to Becca in January 2022.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram at the time, Dave shared a photo of his bride-to-be sitting on his lap, showing off a sparkly diamond ring.

He captioned the post, “What an amazing start to the year ❤️💍.”

Ahead of their second wedding on June 9th, the couple legally wed at the Civil Registry Office in Dublin last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becca Mehigan (@beccamehigan)

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, Becca shared sweet snaps of her and Dave posing with their dog Kali, who had a white bow around her neck.

She captioned the post: “Married my best friend today.”

Huge congrats to the happy couple!

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.