Irish rugby star Dave Kearney announces his engagement to girlfriend Becca Mehigan

Dave Kearney has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Becca Mehigan.

The rugby player shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a sweet snap of his bride-to-be sitting on his lap, showing off a sparkly diamond ring.

He captioned the post, “What an amazing start to the year ❤️💍.”

Dave and Becca went public with their romance in April 2019, when they attended the Leinster Rugby awards together.

The news comes after Dave’s older brother, fellow rugby star Rob Kearney, married his longtime love Jess Redden in December.

The 32-year-old attended the lavish wedding with his now-fiancé Becca, and shared photos from the happy occasion on Instagram.