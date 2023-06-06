Irish rugby star Conor Murray marries model Joanna Cooper: ‘The best day of our lives’

Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper are married.

The Irish rugby star and his model beau tied the knot in Portugal on Monday.

Joanna took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a sweet photo of their hands donning their wedding rings, writing: “The best day of our lives 🤍.”

The former Miss Universe Ireland announced her engagement to the rugby player last March, after four years together.

Conor, 34, proposed to Joanna, 29, while they were on holiday in Dubai.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Joanna showed off her diamond ring, and wrote: “Always & forever 🤍.”

The couple have been dating since early 2018, and moved in together during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Since then, Conor and Joanna have taken another big step in their relationship by getting a dog together, who they named Kevin.

