Irish rugby star Andrew Porter and wife Elaine reveal sweet name for their first child

Irish rugby star Andrew Porter and his wife Elaine have revealed the sweet name for their first child.

When the couple announced the birth of their son on May 25, they wrote simply, “our perfect baby boy,” and gave no hint of what they had chosen to call their newborn.

Elaine has now subtly shared the adorable name she and her husband, Andrew, have decided on.

In photos, sharing a glimpse into the new parents’ first two months of parenthood, Elaine shared one specific snap that saw her newborn wearing an adorable hat that read: “Max”

In the past, Andrew expressed his admiration for his wife Elaine following the difficult labour she underwent.

The rugby player told the Irish Independent that she was in labour for thirteen hours.

“Rugby players put themselves through all sorts, but I don’t think we put ourselves through anything close to that. Elaine’s an absolute champion after what she went through. She’s incredibly special,” Andrew said.

“It was a long old shift she put in, in fairness. In the movies it looks so easy. They don’t even come close to hitting the nail on the head,” Andrew confessed.

The pair announced the birth of their first child in May, as they shared a sweet snap of the newborn, as he held onto their hands.

She captioned the post: “Our perfect baby boy 💙”

The pair announced at the start of this year that they were expecting their first child together.