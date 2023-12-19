Irish reality star Kelly Donegan announces the birth of her first child

Irish reality star Kelly Donegan has announced the birth of her first child.
The 34-year-old, who is best known for appearing on Tallafornia, took to her Instagram on Tuesday morning to share the exciting news.
She wrote: “I made a baby & I’m currently in a bubble of love ! Baby Cherry finally arrived with us last week 🍒”
“Wasn’t ready to share her with the universe, as I’m feeling very greedy as she’s just too special. Not sure I really want to share her online, maybe my opinion will change later on but for now she’s all mine ❤️”
“Still emotionally, mentally and physically recovering from the whirlwind of a ‘colourful’ childbirth.”
Kelly continued: “Things about this week
• Perfection is a newborn baby
• Women are genuinely biological miracles in what they have to endure and I have a new understanding of what it means to be called woman.
• Midwife’s are genuinely angels walking amongst us
• Birth plans are a load of bollix, don’t ever make one
• Breastfeeding is so much harder than throwing a child on your boob ( much to my shock and disappointment 😂 )
• Having a child makes your love your own mother that bit more
• Turns out I can set boundaries and say no ( a new revelation )
• I’m so lucky my partner is a chef who is feeding me through the recovery and already the best Dad ever 😭”
She concluded by stating: “The Best & the hardest week of my entire life !”
The star recently celebrated her baby shower back in October and shared a series of snaps to her social media to commemorate the special occasion.
She captioned the post: “Only coming back to life after the best day ever yesterday, I’m filled with so much love & excitement.”
“@mollie_donegan @chelseatylermcgrane organised the best baby shower ever ! I’m so lucky to have the family that I do.”
“Also great to share the special day with everyone who could make it. Some serious laughs and memories, I’ll never forget it. I’m genuinely still on a high ”
“The final count down is on for baby, it’s getting so real !!!!” the mum-to-be added.
Kelly announced her pregnancy back in August and got engaged to her beau Alex Hermann last May.