Irish public outraged over decision not to hold Katie Taylor’s homecoming bout in Croke Park

The Irish public are outraged over the decision not to hold Katie Taylor’s homecoming bout in Croke Park.

The Bray native, who is the undisputed lightweight champion of the world, will fight Amanda Serrano in a rematch in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20.

Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn, who is Katie’s promotor, said the event would not be taking place in Croker because “the cost of hire, the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium.”

The 3Arena will only accommodate around 9,000 spectators, as opposed to over 70,000 in Croke Park.

Speaking at the launch of the GAA’s annual report and financial result, Croke Park commercial director Peter McKenna said: “We would love to have the fight here.”

“The last time we talked to them properly was before Christmas. Our rent was coming in around €400k. I think the rent for Wembley is about £250k/300k (€280-355k). We are not colossally more expensive than Wembley.”

“The real issue here is about security costs, which we felt the promoter should carry. I think the surprise was that our focus on security and attention to detail was far more than they would have expected in a Wembley scenario or Bethnal Green scenario.”

He explained: “You’re talking about bringing 60-70,000 people into a stadium for a fight that’s late in the evening with quite a bit of alcohol taken.”

“We looked at the risk analysis on the event and we felt that the amount of security that you’d need would be at the top level and that is not inexpensive.”

“So I think maybe there’s a worry there they wouldn’t quite get the attendance and also the costs associated with hosting an event at a certain standard, that we would be very proud that we would hold to, has caused a little bit of jitters.”

“The costs quoted are far less than we’d normally charge because we would have loved to have had Katie Taylor. The eyes of the world would be on us.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to slam the decision not to host Katie’s homecoming in Croke Park.

Irish Love Island star Greg O’Shea tweeted: “I’m honestly shocked that Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight won’t be taking place in our biggest stadium Croker.”

“Everything should be done by politicians and the government to make it happen. It’s an iconic event. The 3arena is a good venue but imagine 80,000 fans cheering live!”

“The European Champions Cup Final is on in Aviva on the same day (May 20th) so can’t happen in that stadium. Presumably Leinster will be battling it out there ! Will be some day in Dublin especially when they cop on and just move Katie’s fight to Croke [email protected]

Another fan wrote: “An absolute disgrace that Katie Taylor won’t be able to fight in Croke Park. Instead the 8,000 seater 3Arena will be used. What an insult to one of Ireland’s best ever athletes.”

A third penned: “The Irish Government, the GAA & Matchroom HAVE to deliver Croke Park for Katie Taylor. We’re not talking about any old home coming. This is iconic. A moment in time. It really is priceless.”

Someone else tweeted: “Government should move heaven and earth to deliver Croke Park for Katie Taylor. 80,000 cheering fans – celebrating her achievements and everything she has done for sport, for Irish sport and for Ireland – is the least Katie deserves.”

