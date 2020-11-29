Irish presenter Ciara Doherty announces her second pregnancy

Ciara Doherty has announced her second pregnancy with husband Richard Stern.

The Virgin Media presenter welcomed her first child last year, a daughter named Renee.

Speaking to the Irish Mail On Sunday, the Donegal native revealed: “I am pregnant again actually.”

“I am not enjoying a glass of evening wine because I am three months pregnant so I am definitely not enjoying a glass of wine,” Ciara added.

“I don’t think I got my timings right that I can enjoy that Thursday evening glass of wine.”

Ciara and her husband Richard met while working on Virgin Media, formerly TV3, before tying the knot in 2017 in Barcelona.

The exciting news comes after Ciara, 38, left her Ireland AM gig as she landed a new presenting role on The Tonight Show.

The TV presenter recently admitted she’s loving having a more “regular life” since leaving the early morning show.

Speaking to RSVP Live back in September, Ciara said: “Anybody who works on a breakfast programme will tell you just how tough the hours are.”

“I think everybody has this impression that it is fantastic because you finish up early and then you have the whole afternoon off. If I’ve heard that once, I’ve heard it a thousand times.”

“Nobody understands that you walk around like a zombie for most of that afternoon and you very much live your life by the clock. It’s only people who have worked breakfast at some stage in their career really understand what it’s like.”

“It was so lovely on Sunday evening to look at the clock at five o’clock and not have to do anything, because normally I would be preparing myself for the week ahead and getting to bed early,” she explained.

“It was lovely to just not have that pressure, and it’s nice to live a more regular life. What I lose out in the afternoons and evenings I get back in the mornings.”