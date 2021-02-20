Irish pop group Six set to reunite to mark the 20th anniversary of Popstars

The band was formed on the Irish version of Popstars back in 2002

Irish pop group Six set to reunite to mark the 20th anniversary...

Irish pop group Six are set to reunite to mark the 20th anniversary of Popstars.

According to the Irish Sun, production company ShinAwil have pitched a one-off special to RTÉ, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Irish talent show.

ShinAwil boss Larry Bass said: “We believe there would be a huge appetite for this. It would be great fun to sit down with the six members of the group and all the people and judges who were involved with Popstars and look back.”

“We pitched it to RTE and we would love to do a show like this. I’m very personally attached to Popstars because it was one of the first big shows I worked on. It’s hard to believe it will be 20 years next year.”

Six was formed on the Irish version of Popstars in 2002, including bandmates Sarah Keating, Sinead Sheppard, Emma O’Driscoll, Kyle Anderson, Liam McKenna and Andy Orr.

After releasing a number of singles, including their hit song ‘There’s a Whole Lotta Lovin’ Going On’, the group disbanded in early 2003.

Linda Martin, who acted as a judge on the show alongside Louis Walsh, has said the one-off special is a “wonderful idea”.

The Eurovision star said: “I think RTE would jump at this show. I think it would be a wonderful idea to make it. I bet Louis (Walsh) would be up for it too. It was the first of its kind.”

“People forget back then we didn’t have X Factor or Britain’s Got Talent or Ireland’s Got Talent.”

“The viewers really got into the characters and people have such wonderful memories of Popstars.”

“A look back would be pure nostalgia because people love looking back with their memory of the time,” she continued.

“I’ve since bumped into people who have auditioned, one girl I met lately started crying, I started crying too. So many people who were involved in it are now married and have children.”