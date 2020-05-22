Irish pop duo Jedward are quarantining with a Hollywood actress in LA

Tara Reid has revealed that she’s quarantining with her “best friends” Jedward in Los Angeles.

The twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, are living in Tara’s two-bedroom apartment, alongside her boyfriend Nathan Montpetit-Howard.

The Sharknado actress, who met Jedward on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011, opened up about their living situation on the We Hear podcast.

When asked how she’s surviving lockdown with her boyfriend, Tara said: “That’s kind of a hard question to be totally honest with you it’s not easy.”

“I have a small apartment it’s not easy. You’re always in each other faces. There’s not been enough room for the both of us we’re trying to make the best of it. We’re doing the best we can.”

Tara then went on to explain that she has two other guests staying with her.

“Now the other guys I have been in quarantine with are my two best friends who I have grown up with, Jedward,” she confessed.

“Basically we all met each other on Celebrity Big brother back in 2011 and basically this is like Big Brother’ coronavirus pandemic.”

Tara said the twins have been keeping her entertained during quarantine, and said, “They have truly made this experience so much better than what it would have been for me.”

One of the twins then chimed in, and revealed that Tara lived in Ireland with them for two months.

“Tara came to Ireland for two months and lived in our house with our granny with our family,” he said.

“We showed her all around Ireland. Our granny thought she was Marilyn Monroe.”

